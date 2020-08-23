Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.37

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of A$14.93 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of A$36.28 ($25.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$25.51. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.18.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.