Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.37

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.
Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of A$14.93 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of A$36.28 ($25.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$25.51. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.18.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.