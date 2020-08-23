Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 229,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.