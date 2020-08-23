Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 229,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
