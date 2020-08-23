ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,456.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $15,456.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00703102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00079654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

