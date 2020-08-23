Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.68 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, WazirX, Hotbit and BitMart. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $221.75 million and $29.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.01671381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,668,780,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,377,312,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, WazirX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Radar Relay, UEX, Zebpay, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, Koinex, BitForex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, OKEx, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Korbit, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, DDEX, GOPAX, FCoin, Coinone, Kyber Network, IDEX, Coinhub, Binance, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

