Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 2,072,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.