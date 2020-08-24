10,200 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

