19,927 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 7,214,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

