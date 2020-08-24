9,879 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.35. 4,083,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,076. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

