9,879 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.35. 4,083,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,076. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit