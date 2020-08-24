Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

