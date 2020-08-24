Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.75. 1,293,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

