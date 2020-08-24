Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,899 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 94.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $138.51. 7,418,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.