Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading 6% Higher

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.91. 7,667,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,091,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

