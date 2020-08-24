American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading 6.8% Higher

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 1,256,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,224,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

