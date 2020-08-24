Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PINWF)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: PINWF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/13/2020 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PINWF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

