Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 2,540,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,988,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $257.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.24.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $43,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

