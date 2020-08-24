Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $79.86 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $79.86 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

