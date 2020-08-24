argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.53.

ARGX traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.77. 139,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,032. argenx has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

