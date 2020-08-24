Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading 6.9% Higher

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.08. 975,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,100,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

