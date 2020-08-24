AudioCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $229,341.81 and $1.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,658.79 or 0.99633820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000663 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00171463 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 202.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

