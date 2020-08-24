Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,297. The firm has a market cap of $349.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

