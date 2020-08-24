Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 502,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 165,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

