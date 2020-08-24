BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE DMB remained flat at $$13.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 43,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,425. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

