Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Booking by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $55.07 on Monday, hitting $1,834.44. 361,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,724.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,605.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

