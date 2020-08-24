Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.84. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,590. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

