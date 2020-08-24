Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.85 Million

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post $429.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $426.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. 818,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

