Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.59 and last traded at $78.17. 662,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 786,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $59,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,249.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $147,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 92,679 shares worth $6,894,218. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

