Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.68. 2,921,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

