CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Up 4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 12,475,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,009,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 184,058 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

