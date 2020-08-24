Ccore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $13,806.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

