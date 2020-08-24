CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.29. 540,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.