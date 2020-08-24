CEPS (LON:CEPS) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CEPS plc (LON:CEPS) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,719% from the average session volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

CEPS (LON:CEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (15.86) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter.

CEPS PLC, an industrial holding company, provides services to the direct mail market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Aford Awards, CEM Press, Davies Odell, Friedman's, Hickton, and Sunline segments. The company offers trophies; manufactures and distributes protection equipment, matting, and footwear components, as well as provides engraving services.

