ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading 6.6% Higher

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. 2,120,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,316,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.48.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

