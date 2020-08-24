ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.51. 2,120,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,316,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.48.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NYSE:CHX)

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit