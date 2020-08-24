Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.86. 692,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,099,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

