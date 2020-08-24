Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 7.1%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 2,135,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 975,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.06 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.