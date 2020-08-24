Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 7.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 211,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 156,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $196.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

