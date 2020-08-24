Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 687 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,706,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.