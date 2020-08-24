Cito Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 560.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $100.13. 5,262,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

