Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.43. 378,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 345,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

