CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Trading 7% Higher

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.66. 416,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 403,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.