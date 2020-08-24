CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. CROAT has a market cap of $114,762.62 and $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,318,750 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

