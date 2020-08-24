Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $12.65. 153,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $376.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

