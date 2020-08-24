CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.87. 8,357,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

