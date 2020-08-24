Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97,051 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

ACN stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $237.75. 1,293,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $239.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

