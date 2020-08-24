Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

