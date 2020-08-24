Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 50,840 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,505,000 after acquiring an additional 346,138 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $297,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,726,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

