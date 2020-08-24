Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 72,442 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,442 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.41. 8,720,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

