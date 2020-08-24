DaTa eXchange (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040451 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.50 or 0.05721723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014304 BTC.

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

