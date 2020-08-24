Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $569,009.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00086979 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00283530 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039034 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007961 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,238,482 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

