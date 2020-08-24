Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. 4,813,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,521,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The firm has a market cap of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

