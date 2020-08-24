Digital Gold Market Cap Hits $799,137.33 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.03 or 0.00501481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $799,137.33 and approximately $1.35 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00128980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.13 or 0.01725702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00154167 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,538 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

